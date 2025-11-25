Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $463,000 Position in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 684.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $58.00 target price on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.2%

GFL Environmental stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.