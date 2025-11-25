Kane Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Kane Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.9% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 30,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

META opened at $613.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.53. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total value of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. This trade represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,923 shares of company stock worth $26,126,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.