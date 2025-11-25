Reviewing CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) and Its Peers

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 3.50, indicating that their average share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.41 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $3.51 billion -$160.68 million -1.50

Analyst Ratings

CSLM Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CSLM Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 1 1 2.50 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 580 1480 2266 66 2.41

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 219.53%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 7.16%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,178.44% -481.67% -17.39%

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

