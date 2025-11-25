JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $323.95 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,597,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $323,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $192.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,944. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

