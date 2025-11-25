Magnetar Financial LLC Has $469,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,629 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 8,828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

