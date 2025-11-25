Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.8824.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDK. Citigroup raised their target price on Sandisk from $150.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $115.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Sandisk from $125.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,057,000.

Sandisk Stock Up 13.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.25. Sandisk has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $284.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

