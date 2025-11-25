Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.8824.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDK. Citigroup raised their target price on Sandisk from $150.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $115.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Sandisk from $125.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,057,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.25. Sandisk has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $284.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

