Comparing Nixxy (NIXX) & Its Competitors

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nixxy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nixxy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nixxy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 167 638 766 51 2.43

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Nixxy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $46.90 million -$22.59 million -2.22 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 3.32

Nixxy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nixxy has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Summary

Nixxy rivals beat Nixxy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nixxy

(Get Free Report)

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nixxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nixxy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.