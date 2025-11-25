Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) versus DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Head to Head Analysis

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Free Report) and DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reelcause and DeFi Development”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DeFi Development $2.10 million 99.83 -$2.73 million $2.54 2.74

Analyst Ratings

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DeFi Development.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reelcause and DeFi Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 0.00 DeFi Development 0 1 1 1 3.00

DeFi Development has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 402.87%. Given DeFi Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DeFi Development is more favorable than Reelcause.

Risk and Volatility

Reelcause has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeFi Development has a beta of -7.76, indicating that its share price is 876% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of DeFi Development shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of DeFi Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reelcause and DeFi Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A DeFi Development N/A 64.98% 35.97%

Summary

DeFi Development beats Reelcause on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue the direct or indirect acquisition and development of real estate assets, and/or businesses related thereto. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About DeFi Development

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which we believe represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. We have developed a flexible, two-sided, B2B marketplace that connects commercial borrowers and lenders, with a human touch. Commercial property owners, operators, and developers can quickly create an account on our platform, set up their own profile, and submit and manage loan requests on their dashboard in a digital experience. Our algorithms automatically match borrowers to their best loan options or to our internal capital markets advisors that guide the borrower throughout the process and connect them with a potentially suitable loan product and lender. Originators that work at commercial mortgage lenders can access their accounts on our platform to view, sort, and communicate with their matched borrowers in real-time, tracking their loan progress through our portal. Capital markets advisors that work internally have their own interface that gives them access to targeted loan opportunities empowering them to better assist borrowers in managing their choices, leading to the best possible outcomes for both lenders and borrowers while building trust, all of which is intended to enhance our brand. We believe that as we scale, we can use the same technology to provide similar services across the commercial property and small business value chain. Our mission is to remove frictions from traditional commercial property financing, making it easier and more cost-effective for all parties in the transaction. We intend to disintermediate commercial real estate financing, flattening the playing field for commercial property owners and developers, and lenders of all sizes, democratizing an otherwise fractured and elitist market. We were originally formed as Janover Ventures LLC, a Florida limited liability company, on November 28, 2018, and converted to Janover Inc., a Delaware corporation, on March 9, 2021. We are headquartered at 6401 Congress Avenue, Suite 250, Boca Raton, Florida.

