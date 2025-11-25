Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,789.76. This trade represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total value of $679,512.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,840.27. This represents a 60.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,249 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,723. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,469.81 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,476.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,351.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,265.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

