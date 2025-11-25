Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 118.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 189,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after buying an additional 47,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1,402.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 3,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total value of $295,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,714.85. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock opened at $465.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International, Inc. has a one year low of $443.19 and a one year high of $689.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

