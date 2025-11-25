Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,359 Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $177.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RJF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

