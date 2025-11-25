Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

