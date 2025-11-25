Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,239,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,239,000 after acquiring an additional 503,433 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,446,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Rollins by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,917,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,659,000 after buying an additional 894,731 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,467.64. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

