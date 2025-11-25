Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after acquiring an additional 312,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $511,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 15.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,680 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 37.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $216,757,000 after purchasing an additional 226,231 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,301.54. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,227 shares of company stock worth $6,549,963. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.36 and a 200-day moving average of $297.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

