Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,176,000 after purchasing an additional 516,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,634,000 after buying an additional 652,175 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after buying an additional 1,125,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,528,000 after buying an additional 387,705 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 188.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $165.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $191.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.86.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

