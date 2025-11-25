Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,224 Ball Corporation $BALL

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ball by 12.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ball by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

