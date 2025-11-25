Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,829 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Aptiv by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 337.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,859.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.9%

APTV opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

