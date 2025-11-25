Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 856,568 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,906,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,420. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,998 shares of company stock worth $1,802,214 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

