Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 38.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 621,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 567,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $180.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $188.89.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.80.

In related news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

