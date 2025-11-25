Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 281.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Zacks Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

