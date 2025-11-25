Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $31,474,000. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Glaukos by 103.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 115,939 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 25.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51. Glaukos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,940. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

