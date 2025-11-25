Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,016 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

