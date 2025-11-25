Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 61.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 18.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 40.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after buying an additional 794,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,621.32. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

