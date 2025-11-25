Magnetar Financial LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,411,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,995,000 after purchasing an additional 466,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after buying an additional 1,082,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,978,000 after buying an additional 6,606,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,906,000 after buying an additional 218,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Toast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $177,337.72. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 227,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,977.44. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $485,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313,414. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,759 shares of company stock worth $1,769,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

