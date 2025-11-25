848 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900.80. This trade represents a 38.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

