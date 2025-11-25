Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 751 iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $337.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

