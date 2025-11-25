Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,800 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Ciena by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $195.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.59.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,442. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

