Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $253,000 in The New York Times Company $NYT

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in New York Times by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of New York Times by 7.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 104.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 113.3% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 130.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $65.14.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

