Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,881 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $141.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.