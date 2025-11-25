Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $60.83 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $60,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,067.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $862.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $790.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,075.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

