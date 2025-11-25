Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,733 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539,504 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $827.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 151,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,747 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

