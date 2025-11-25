Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Director Dianna Morgan Purchases 500 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) Director Dianna Morgan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,874.68. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.7%

VAC stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.85%.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,966.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

