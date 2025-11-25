Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Director Dianna Morgan Purchases 500 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Director Dianna Morgan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,182,874.68. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.7%

VAC stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The firm's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,966.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

