Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 4,185 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 215,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,500,784,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $207.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,719,181 shares of company stock worth $404,701,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

