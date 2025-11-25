Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 40,778 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

