Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Watanabe Sells 1,055 Shares

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Todd Watanabe sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 793,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,815,140. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 24th, Todd Watanabe sold 48,945 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,485,970.20.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $285,441.84.
  • On Tuesday, October 28th, Todd Watanabe sold 40,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,200.00.
  • On Thursday, October 2nd, Todd Watanabe sold 20,739 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $415,609.56.
  • On Wednesday, October 1st, Todd Watanabe sold 24,261 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $468,965.13.
  • On Tuesday, September 9th, Todd Watanabe sold 504 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $8,830.08.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Todd Watanabe sold 9,625 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $168,822.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

