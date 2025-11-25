Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Watanabe Sells 1,055 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Todd Watanabe sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 793,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,815,140. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 24th, Todd Watanabe sold 48,945 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,485,970.20.

On Monday, November 3rd, Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $285,441.84.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Todd Watanabe sold 40,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,200.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Todd Watanabe sold 20,739 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $415,609.56.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Todd Watanabe sold 24,261 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $468,965.13.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Todd Watanabe sold 504 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $8,830.08.

On Monday, September 8th, Todd Watanabe sold 9,625 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $168,822.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

