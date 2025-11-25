Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,170 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $58,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,662,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,617,866,000 after buying an additional 292,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,856,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.62.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

