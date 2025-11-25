VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

