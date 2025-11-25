Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 633.40 and last traded at GBX 633.80, with a volume of 4148474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653.

AUTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 765 to GBX 770 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 848.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 760.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 801.37.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 45.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

