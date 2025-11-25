StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $61,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in StandardAero by 13.6% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 152,673,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,129,000 after buying an additional 18,321,061 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,548,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 6,471,813 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC grew its holdings in StandardAero by 108.3% during the first quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StandardAero by 53.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,404 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,438.48. The trade was a 81.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SARO. Susquehanna began coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 45.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $31.97.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

