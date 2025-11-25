Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $59,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 261,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,796,000 after acquiring an additional 179,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUB opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

