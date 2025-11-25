First Tin (LON:1SN) Shares Down 16.4% – What’s Next?

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.15 and last traded at GBX 7.15. 653,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 300,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.55.

First Tin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £32.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.45.

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About First Tin

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

