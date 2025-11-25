Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 565,364 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565,364 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $60,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 904,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,869,000 after buying an additional 70,436 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,921,000 after purchasing an additional 403,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,476.27. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $121.94 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

