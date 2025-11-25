Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 904 Public Storage $PSA

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $268.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $355.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.66 and a 200-day moving average of $290.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $321.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

