iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 78,550 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.