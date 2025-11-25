Franklin Resources Inc. Has $68.66 Million Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. $GABC

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $68,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $6,988,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GABC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

