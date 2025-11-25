Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 670,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,279 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 398.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PDD by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price target on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

PDD Stock Up 0.2%

PDD opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

