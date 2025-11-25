Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,515,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,662,000 after acquiring an additional 106,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 872,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 136.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.07%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

