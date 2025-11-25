Prudential PLC Sells 41,926 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 41,926 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $240,863,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 911,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 578,248 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,409,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 103.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 527,801 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 268,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,200 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,090.94. This represents a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

LPX opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

