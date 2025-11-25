Impinj, Inc. $PI Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 71.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Impinj by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 31.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -357.81 and a beta of 1.83. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $247.06.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,046 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.10, for a total value of $472,434.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,753,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,959,319.50. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $54,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $324,237.60. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,253 shares of company stock valued at $75,702,649. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

