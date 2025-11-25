Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,433,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,511 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $64,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $355,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 266,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 0.33. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

